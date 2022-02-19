Impact Wrestling No Surrender lineup: The card for tonight’s Impact Plus show headlined by Moose vs. W Morrissey for the Impact World Championship

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling No Surrender event that will be held tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana at Alario Center.

-Moose vs. W Morrissey for the Impact World Championship.

-Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Championship.

-“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. “Guerrillas of Destiny” Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Deonna Purrazzo’s open challenge for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship or the ROH Women’s World Championship.

-“Honor No More” Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King, Vincent, and PCO vs. “Team Impact” Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Steve Maclin, Chris Sabin, and Rhino.

-Jay White vs. Eric Young.

-Jonah vs. Black Taurus.

-Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace or the Digital Media Championship.

-Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Jake Something vs. Mike Bailey in a four-way to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Championship.

-(Pre-Show) Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler.

-(Pre-Show) Havok vs. Tenille Dashwood.

Powell’s POV: If Honor No More win, they will be allowed to remain in Impact Wrestling, but they will be barred from the company if they lose. No Surrender is available via Impact Plus and FITE TV. The pre-show streams on YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card streams at 7CT/8ET.