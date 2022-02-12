02/11 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the AEW Tag Titles, The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Robyn Renegade in a non-title match, Hook vs. Blake Li, Bryan Danielson speaks

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the AEW Tag Titles, The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Robyn Renegade in a non-title match, Hook vs. Blake Li, Bryan Danielson speaks, and more (24:41)…

Click here to stream or download the February 11 AEW Rampage audio review.

