AEW Dynamite rating and viewership count for the Beach Break themed edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.100 million viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 1.032 million viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.41 rating, down from last week’s 0.44 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.46 rating in the same demo without football competition for the first time since August. A late NBA game finished first in the cable ratings on Wednesday for ESPN. It will be very interesting to see what type of number next week’s show delivers now that CM Punk vs. MJF has been officially announced.