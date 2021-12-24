WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Christmas Eve edition (no spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus vs. Erik vs. Ivar vs. Angel vs. Humberto vs. Drew Gulak vs. Mansoor vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Shanky in the 12 Days of Christmas gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

-Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and King Woods vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Madcap Moss in a Christmas Eve Street Fight.

-Paul Heyman comments on being fired by Roman Reigns.

Powell’s POV: The Christmas Eve edition of Smackdown was taped last Friday in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. The show will air on Fox at 7CT/8ET. I am doubtful for a live review due to holiday plans, but I will have a written review available on delay at some point over the weekend.