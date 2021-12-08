WWE Raw viewership for the show headlined by Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.6 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.679 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .35 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .46 rating.

Powell’s POV: Monday Night Football delivered 13.279 million viewers for ESPN for the New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills game, which topped the cable ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.669 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.636 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.494 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished eighth, ninth, and tenth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The December 7, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.737 million viewers.