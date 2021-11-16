NWA Powerrr Surge preview: The lineup for today’s FITE TV show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr Surge.
-Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx vs. “The End” Parrow and Odinson in the tournament finals for a shot at the NWA Tag Team Titles
-Melina vs. Sky Blue
-JTG vs. Slice Boogie
-Kiera Hogan vs. Kenzie Page
-BLK Jeez vs. Captain Yuma
Powell’s POV: Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.
