10/23 Moore’s Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory live review: Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James for the Knockouts Title, Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel vs. El Phantasmo for the vacant X Division Title, Call Your Shot gauntlet

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory 2021

Aired live October 23, 2021 on pay-per-view and FITE.TV

Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Live



Bound For Glory Pre-show

Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown were on commentary. Striker ran through some of the advertised matches to start the show. Striker sent the show to an Awesome Kong video package to celebrate Kong entering the Impact Hall of Fame…

Gail Kim made her entrance to the stage. Gail was standing at a podium where she did the induction speech for Kia Stevens “Awesome Kong”. Kim talked about how she was introduced to Kong by Low Ki and how Kong’s debut match was against her, which led to more matches. Kong talked about fighting for women’s wrestling with Kong. Kim talked about how wrestlers have only a few chances to create magic in the ring and Kong created magic with Kim. Kim talked about her matches with Kong allowing two women of color to shine. Kim thanked Scott D’Amore, Jeff Jarrett, Dixie Carter, and Dutch Mantel for giving her and Kong a chance to shine.

Kim talked about one moment where Kong entered a match with a sore back. Kim joked about threatening to slap Kong if she didn’t get out there. Kim talked about the one time she jokingly told Kia that wrestling Kia took a year off of Kim’s career. Kim said she has total honor to induct a woman she loves at the bottom of her heart. She thanked Kong for being so awesome. Kim talked about Kong’s quote about doing all this for the next generation and Kim said Kong opened the door to the next generation. Kim welcomed Kong to the Sam’s Town stage. Awesome Kong made her entrance.

Kong soaked up a “Thank You Kong” chant. Kong talked about how Gail said everything she was about to say so she’s going to have to speak on the fly. Kong thanked current executives for giving her the award. Kong thanked the fans for keeping Impact/TNA’s name alive. Kong thanked the Lord and Jesus. Kong thanked D’Amore and Mantel for being the Knockouts agents and giving the Knockouts as much time as possible, not shaving off time due to them being women. Kong thanked Dave Prazak and Shimmer for training a lot of the women you see on TV today. Kong talked to the person at home who is brought down by being told they can’t do that. Kong said to go for your dream and don’t let anyone tell you you can’t. Kong thanked Impact for inducting her to the Hall of Fame. The current Knockouts locker room walked out to give Kong a standing ovation…

John’s Thoughts: Classy stuff. A shame that a lot of the wrestling audience will never know the contributions of Kia Stevens (and Gail Kim) to women’s wrestling. Kia is legitimately a pioneer in women’s wrestling along with Kim, putting on the best women’s matches of the 2000’s and arguably all time. Even though Kong had a cup of coffee in WWE I would say that both Kong and Kim are eligible for for their Hall of Fame (I only would support that for the visability) due to their TNA work alone. They didn’t just spark women’s wrestling in TNA, but sparked modern women’s wrestling in general.

A PSA aired featuring wrestlers from multiple companies to promote the “Tag me in” campaign which was a campaign for a mental health charity…

John’s Thoughts: Yo! Cool charity! That video was actually well done. What helped was that a handful of the wrestlers have had their issues well documented, like Kurt Angle or W Morrissey. Mental Health is important and you shouldn’t underestimate seeking help if you are down.

The bell for the pre show match took place with 7 minutes left in the pre show.

Pre Show Match: John Skyler vs. Jordynne Grace (w/Rachael Ellering) vs. Madison Rayne (w/Kaleb Konley) vs. Chelsea Green vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Crazzy Steve (w/Black Taurus) the Digital Media Championship. the various wrestlers paired off. Bahh and Grace took center stage. Bahh no sold Grace’s offense first, but Grace ended up taking down Bahh with a shoulder tackle. Grace hit Bahh with a Vader Bomb for a two count. Skyler took down Grace with a lariat. Green hit Skyler with a missile dropkick. Steve hit Green with a neck wrench. Grace hit Green with a Kinniku Buster. Steve broke up the pin.

Steve hit Green and Rayne with a tarantula. Bahh stacked everyone in the corner and hit them with a corner splash. Skyler tossed Bahh to ringside. Skyler hit Steve with a Fireman Carry Senton for a two count. Skyler hit Green with a Norther Lariat. Grace hit Skyler with a Grace Driver for the victory.

Jordynne Grace defeated John Skyler, Madison Rayne, Fallah Bahh, Chelsea Green, and Crazzy Steve via pinfall in 5:04 to become the Impact Digital Media Champion.

Striker handled the final hype for the main show…

Bound For Glory Main Show

The show started off with a cold open teaser which focused on the life and career of Josh Alexander…

Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown checked in from Sam’s Town Casino…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Someone named Harley Cameron sang the song for Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee…

John’s Thoughts: Hot damn, that song was actually pretty good. Tastes are subjective though, but I personally really liked that R&B beat.

