NWA Powerrr Surge preview: Two singles matches and an NWA Empowerrr encore presentation

October 19, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr Surge.

-Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Heartthrob Jaden.

-Thom Latimer vs. Tim Storm.

Powell’s POV: The preview also lists highlights of Nick Aldis’s first match back after he was attacked by Strictly Business, Billy Corgan speaks, and a replay of NWA Women’s Champion Kamille vs. Leyla Hirsch from the NWA Empowerrr event. Powerrr Surge streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. The NWA content is available as part of a FITE TV bundle for $4.99 per month.

