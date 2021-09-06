9/6 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship, Tag Team Turmoil for a Raw Tag Title shot, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a U.S. Title shot, Natalya and Tamina vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH in a non-title match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,476)

Live from Miami, Florida at FTX Arena

Aired September 6, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with brief promos for the Tag Team Turmoil match from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, The Viking Raiders, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik, Mace and T-Bar, Jinder Mahal and Veer, and AJ Styles and Omos… The broadcast team was Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle made their entrance. Highlights aired from last week of the team’s win over Bobby Lashley and MVP. An RKBro chant broke out and then Orton said Lashley and MVP failed miserably when they tried to take the titles away from them.

Orton said Lashley is a greedy son of a bitch. Orton said he and Riddle would watch the Tag Team Turmoil match to see which of the seven teams will be next in line to be beaten by the deadliest team in sports entertainment – RKBro.

Riddle did his stoner talk while discussing the Tag Team Turmoil entrants, having his mom cut the sleeves off of t-shirts, and drinking ale when he gets the munchies. Riddle said he hoped New Day would bring out pancakes.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP made their entrance. “Riddle, would you shut your dumb ass up?” MVP asked. MVP said the WWE Universe loses IQ points every second they have to listen to Riddle babble on about nothing. MVP said it was cowardly of Orton to give Lashley an RKO after their match last week.

Lashley and MVP entered the ring. Lashley challenged Orton to face him in a singles match. Orton said it’s been ten to fifteen years since he and Lashley faced one another in a singles match. Orton said he would accept the challenge on the condition that Lashley put the title on the line.

MVP pulled Lashley back and whispered in his ear. MVP ended up booking Lashley vs. Orton for the WWE Championship for Extreme Rules. Lashley said he is a greedy SOB. He said that he and MVP would talk to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville about being added to Tag Team Turmoil so that he can become a double champion.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance. Woods has Kevin Nash inspired gear to go along with Woods’s Scott Hall inspired gear. Kingston said Lashley and MVP better talk to management quickly because they were starting the Turmoil match on the spot. Woods spoke about how the odds were against them, but they’ve overcome the odds before such as when he beat Lashley.

The Viking Raiders made their entrance for the Tag Team Turmoil match. Smith said New Day and the Viking Raiders would start the Turmoil match after a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I get the idea of striking while the iron is hot with Orton and Riddle, but WWE really needs to take whatever time they dedicate to Orton chasing Lashley to creating new stars in the singles and tag divisions. They are off to a solid start with Damian Priest, but one guy is only going to get them so far.

A sponsored video spotlighted The Viking Raiders…

1. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. AJ Styles and Omos vs. “Lucha House Party” Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Mace and T-Bar vs. Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs. Jinder Mahal and Veer (w/Shanky) in a Tag Team Turmoil match for a future shot at the Raw Tag Titles. There was no indication as to whether Lashley and MVP were in the match as it got started. Orton and Riddle watched the match from ringside.

Woods performed a nice tornado DDT on Erik and then tagged in Kingston, who threw a kick that led to a two count. A short time later, Woods clotheslined Erik to ringside and then Kofi went for a Trust Fall dive, but both Viking Raiders caught him and then tossed him at Woods on the floor. [C]

Ivar slammed Woods to the mat after Erik tagged in. Erik performed a top rope splash for a good near fall. Orton and Riddle sold the spot by acting impressed at ringside. The Viking Raiders went for their finisher on Woods, but Kingston broke it up with a Trouble in Paradise kick on Ivar while Woods caught Erik in an inside cradle for the pin.

The Viking Raiders were eliminated by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in 10:00.

The third entrants were Jinder Mahal and Veer, who were accompanied by Shanky. Woods rolled to ringside while selling a Veer move. Woods landed next to Shanky, who glared at Kingston. [C]