NXT Takeover 36 lineup: The full card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover 36 event that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center.

-Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship.

-Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship.

-Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a best of three falls match with stipulations for each fall.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes for the Million Dollar Championship or Ted DiBiase becomes Knight’s butler.

-(Pre-Show) Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter.

Powell’s POV: The stipulations for Cole vs. O’Reilly are as follows: O’Reilly selected a standard match for the first fall, Cole selected a street fight for the second fall, and William Regal selected a cage match if a third fall is necessary. The match is being billed as the Undisputed Finale. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Takeover 36 tonight beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card at 7CT/8ET. John and I will team up afterward for an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members.