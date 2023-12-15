WWE Raw preview: Three title matches set for the final live edition of 2023

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Gunther vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins addresses Drew McIntyre

Powell's POV: If Miz loses, he will not be able to challenge for the Intercontinental Title again as long as Gunther is champion. Raw will be live from Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena.