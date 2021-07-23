What's happening...

07/23 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: John Cena wasn’t the only wrestler to challenge Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn, Toni Storm vs. Zelina Vega, Dominik Mysterio vs. Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable vs. Angelo Dawkins

July 23, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: John Cena wasn’t the only wrestler to challenge Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn, Toni Storm vs. Zelina Vega, Dominik Mysterio vs. Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable vs. Angelo Dawkins, and more (29:47)…

Click here for the July 23 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

