By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Starz released a trailer for the forthcoming Heels pro wrestling based drama starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig. Watch the video below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: The series will premiere on August 15. The trailer is solid and I am looking forward to watching the show. Plus, it gives me an excuse to order Starz, so there’s that.