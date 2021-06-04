06/04 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Sami Callihan vs. Moose, Josh Alexander vs. TJP in a 60-minute Iron Man match for the X Division Title, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering for the Knockouts Tag Titles, Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something in a tables match, Satoshi Kojima vs. Deaner

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Sami Callihan vs. Moose, Josh Alexander vs. TJP in a 60-minute Iron Man match for the X Division Title, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering for the Knockouts Tag Titles, Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something in a tables match, Satoshi Kojima vs. Deaner, and more (22:10)…

