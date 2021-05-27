05/27 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: AEW media call with Cody Rhodes heading into Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling executive vice president Cody Rhodes answered questions from the pro wrestling media via conference call on Thursday while promoting Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The topics include AEW Rampage, working as The American Dream for one night only, facing Anthony Ogogo, his relationship with the other EVPs, whether he used a focus group for his recent promo, whether being a father figure to younger wrestlers has prepared him for fatherhood, the return of live crowds, the future of AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation, touring plans, Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow, and more…

AEW conference call with Cody Rhodes.

