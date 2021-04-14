MLW’s official preview for tonight’s Fusion featuring three title matches

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to promote tonight’s edition of MLW Fusion.

MLW presents Fusion TONIGHT at 7pm ET featuring a National Openweight title bout on Youtube and other platforms. (Learn more about where to watch.)

National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Mil Muertes

World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (champions) vs. The Dirty Blondes

Caribbean Championship: Richard Holliday (champion) vs. Gino Medina

For over a month Mil Muertes has paraded around Major League Wrestling as the illegitimate National Openweight Champion. Now Alex Hammerstone looks to send a thunderbolt straight through the “Man of 1,000 Deaths” and reclaim the belt that was literally stolen from him on this edition of Fusion, presented by newlawoffice.com.

Can Hammerstone conquer Azteca Underground’s undefeated luchador and finally regain his title belt or will Muertes nail the coffin shut on the longest title reign in league history?

In a match six months in the making, the Dynasty detonates as Richard Holliday puts the Caribbean Championship up for grabs against Gino Medina.

Gino vows to prove he’s beyond dynastic and is untouchable as he looks to dethrone his former “bro” and walk away with his first championship in MLW. However, he’ll have to hang in the rarefied air of the Carribean Champ. Who’s walking out of Orlando with the belt? Tune in and find out.

Fresh off a 30 day suspension following a reprehensible attack on Bu Ku Dao, Alicia Atout looks for answers as she chats one on one with controversial top ranked Middleweight TJP.

Salina de la Renta and league officials brokered the deal over the weekend and now in a late addition to an already stacked fight card, Los Parks are set to defend the World Tag Team Championships against the Dirty Blondes! Will Salina’s aggressive moves impress her new boss El Jefe? Or will Azteca Underground’s luchadores be toppled and lose the gold? It’s a high risk, high reward evening!

PLUS: “The Young GOAT” Myron Reed speaks exclusively as he continues to call out and pressure Lio Rush for a World Middleweight title shot!

MLW cameras journey to Kauai, Hawaii as the legendary Kevin Von Erich presents Ross and Marshall with the opportunity of a lifetime.

Join Ray Flores, fight analyst Saint Laurent, and backstage correspondent Alicia Atout for a night of top ranked competition headlined by a blockbuster National Openweight title fight.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. MLW airs on Fubo Sports Network and the Roku Channel on Friday nights 7pm / 10pm ET.

Powell’s POV: Fusion was bumped by a classic edition of MLW Underground last week, so it’s good to see the return of first-run programming. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio reviews.