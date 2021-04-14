What's happening...

“Young Rock” episode eight overnight viewership count for NBC

April 14, 2021

CategoriesMISC News WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The eighth episode of “Young Rock” delivered 2.792 million viewers for NBC in Tuesday’s overnight ratings, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.552 million viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: “Young Rock” drew a .6 in the adults 18-49 demo, which was first in its time slot and second overall behind only fellow NBC show “This Is Us” in Tuesday’s broadcast television ratings .

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.