“Young Rock” episode eight overnight viewership count for NBC

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The eighth episode of “Young Rock” delivered 2.792 million viewers for NBC in Tuesday’s overnight ratings, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.552 million viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: “Young Rock” drew a .6 in the adults 18-49 demo, which was first in its time slot and second overall behind only fellow NBC show “This Is Us” in Tuesday’s broadcast television ratings .