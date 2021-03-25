NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Jumbo Tsuruta

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show features Ilja Dragunov vs. Sam Gradwell in a No DQ match. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced a D grade from 26 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. F and C finished tied for second with 24 percent each. I gave the show a D+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 22 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Jumbo Tsuruta (Tomomi Tsuruta) was born on March 25, 1951. He died of complications from a kidney transplant age age 49 on May 13, 2000.