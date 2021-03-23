What's happening...

Batista announces he will not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year

March 23, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dave Bautista announced that he will not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month. Bautista stated that he had “previous obligations” and the company honored his request to be inducted at a future ceremony.

Powell’s POV: Buatista was scheduled to headline the 2020 class, but the ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic. The 2020 class will be inducted along with the 2021 class at this year’s ceremony, which will stream on Peacock on April 6.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.