Batista announces he will not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dave Bautista announced that he will not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month. Bautista stated that he had “previous obligations” and the company honored his request to be inducted at a future ceremony.

Powell’s POV: Buatista was scheduled to headline the 2020 class, but the ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic. The 2020 class will be inducted along with the 2021 class at this year’s ceremony, which will stream on Peacock on April 6.