By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the hiring of Kevin Patrick as a broadcast team member. WWE.com lists him as a Raw backstage correspondent, the play-by-play voice for WWE Main Event, and the host of Raw Talk.

Powell’s POV: Patrick works for CNN International and calls Atlanta United matches on FOX Sports, according to the WWE website story. There’s no indication as to whether he will start tonight or at a later date.