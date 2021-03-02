The NWA is moving to FITE TV, NWA Powerrr changing nights, pay-per-view announced

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The National Wrestling Alliance content is moving its content to FITE TV beginning with the Sunday, March 21 “Back For The Attack” pay-per-view. The NWA Powerrr show will return on Thursday, March 25 on FITE. NWA President Billy Corgan spoke with Dan Gelston of the Associated Press regarding the company’s direction. “I feel like we’re finally taking the steps we were hoping to take a year ago,” Corgan said.

Corgan also addressed the company removing its content from YouTube ahead of the move to FITE TV. “We were never in any financial peril,” he said. “We were totally on a growth pattern. The plan for last year before things kind of hit the skids was to start pivoting. We were in discussions with Live Nation about running live events to help bring in revenue and expand who was watching the product. It was more about growing pains stuff, but we didn’t have any problems internally with the product.” Read the full story at APNews.com.

Powell’s POV: The Powerrr series will no longer be free, as Gelston listed it as being available “via a low-cost subscription bundle.” The story mistakenly lists March 23 as a Thursday, so I assume that Powerrr will actually return on Thursday, March 25. The pay-per-view event will be available via FITE as well as traditional pay-per-view television outlets. Corgan also spoke about AEW using the NWA Women’s Championship and his Smashing Pumpkins recording plans in the article.