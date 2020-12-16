MLW releases official preview for tonight’s MLW Fusion

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release on Wednesday to promote tonight’s edition of MLW Fusion.

MLW returns TONIGHT at 7pm ET with a double main event on FUSION available on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV and YouTube. Learn more about where to watch.

Opera Cup Semi-Final: Tom Lawlor vs. ACH

Bu Ku Dao vs. LA Park Jr.

National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone in action!

Mads Krügger vs. Budd Heavy and Daniel Starling

The Opera Cup semi-finals come to a close in the main event on this week’s MLW Fusion, presented by http://www.newlawoffice.com/.

Can “Filthy” Tom Lawlor take down Austin, TX powerhouse ACH? Or will ACH’s lightning quick, high-velocity style prove too much for the captain of Team Filthy?

In a double debut Bu Ku Dao, cornered by his mentor TJ Perkins, jumps right in with the sharks as he fights the youngest member of Los Parks, LA Park Jr! Can the Sansho fighter take down the violent and perhaps most dangerous member of Los Parks?

Salina de la Renta continues on her road of revenge. Who… or what is she summoning? Tune in to find out!

Fresh off a 10-day training camp with ACH, World Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich have a message for the Opera Cup semi-finalist as a fellow Texan looks to make history.

After much anticipation, National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone makes his official return to the ring. Fresh off the injured reserve list, “Your Boy Hammer” is ready to make a statement.

“The Black Hand of CONTRA” Mads Krügger is also scheduled to compete on Fusion. Can league officials contain the potential chaos that is sure to ensue when the mighty Hammerstone and CONTRA’s masked mercenary are in the same building at the same time?

Who makes the cut for the first Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 10? You may be surprised!

MORE matches announced for Kings of Colosseum.

Plus, Jordan Oliver has some strong words for CONTRA’s Simon Gotch. Is Injustice biting off more than they can chew?

Join Rich Bocchini, fight analyst Jared St. Laurent and correspondent Alicia Atout for a night of top-ranked fights and tournament action!

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.