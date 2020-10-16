WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The “season premiere” featuring Daniel Bryan, a WWE Universal Championship match, New Day farewell, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship

-Daniel Bryan returns

-Lars Sullivan vs. Jeff Hardy

-“New Day” Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: The show is billed as the season premiere and will also have a 30-minute Kickoff Show on Fox. Smackdown be live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for me live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.