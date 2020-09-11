What's happening...

09/11 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. King Corbin and Sheamus, Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship, Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Clash of Champions

September 11, 2020

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. King Corbin and Sheamus, Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship, Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Clash of Champions, and more (27:32)…

Click here for the September 11 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.