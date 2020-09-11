09/11 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. King Corbin and Sheamus, Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship, Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Clash of Champions

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. King Corbin and Sheamus, Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship, Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Clash of Champions, and more (27:32)…

Click here for the September 11 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.