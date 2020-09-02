ROH announces “Best on the Planet” 24/7 streaming network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce their Best on the Planet streaming network.

BALTIMORE, MD – Ring of Honor Wrestling is proud to announce the creation of ROH Best On The Planet, a new digital-first 24/7 linear network that will offer Ring of Honor Wrestling content 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“This is in line with our mission to be the most engaging promotion for all wrestling fans with the easiest accessibility to the absolute Best Wrestling On The Planet. ROH Best On The Planet provides us another unique platform to maximize exposure and fan experience,” ROH COO Joe Koff said.

ROH Best On The Planet will deliver a non-stop schedule of ROH programming, including brand new and past episodes of Ring of Honor’s flagship television series, as well as past On Tour and Pay Per View events featuring ROH stars performing in some of the most memorable matches in wrestling history. ROH Best on the Planet is the 24/7 destination for the high-flying stars and hard-hitting action of Ring of Honor Wrestling. Additional content will be regularly added to ROH Best On The Planet, allowing fans to experience the Best Wrestling On The Planet” anytime they want.

ROH Best On The Planet has already debuted on STIRR, an ad-supported, live streaming service created by ROH’s parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group, with additional distribution partners to be announced.

“Ring of Honor Wrestling showcases the ‘most authentic’ professional wrestling, where #HonorIsReal” Koff added. “At ROH, we cultivate a diverse and innovative wrestling environment that has a strong and extremely loyal following. Our fans are our No. 1 stakeholders, and launching this network is another way we aim to return as much value possible to them.”

ROH Best On The Planet can be found on STIRR Channel 357.

Ring of Honor is working with Stadium on the distribution of ROH Best On The Planet.

Powell’s POV: I can’t’ say that I know anything about the STIRR streaming network beyond that it’s available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, but this seems like a cool option for ROH fans, particularly if they don’t subscribe to the HonorClub streaming service.



