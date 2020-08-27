AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show, fans returning

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF contract signing for the AEW Championship match at All Out.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Natural Nightmares” Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall in a gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles at All Out.

-Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in a tables match.

-Big Swole vs. Britt Baker, Penelope Ford, and Reba in a handicap match.

-Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, Sonny Kiss, and Joey Janela.

-Chris Jericho returns to commentary.

-The Dark Order’s celebration for Brodie Lee’s TNT Title win.

-An update on Cody following last week’s show closing attack.

Powell’s POV: AEW announced the eight-man tag match since our last update. Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Tickets have been sold for the event at ten percent of the venue’s capacity of roughly 5,500. AEW Dynamite was preempted by TNT’s scheduled coverage of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday before the games were postponed in protest of Jacob Blake’s shooting. AEW Dynamite is scheduled to return to Wednesday nights beginning next week. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of tonight’s episode at 7CT/8ET, and Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review.