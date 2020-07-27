WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Triple H, Tessa Blanchard, Finn Balor, Hangman Page, Dolph Ziggler, Roderick Strong, Marty Scurll, Tommy Rich

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s WWE Raw was taped last Monday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show includes Asuka vs Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship in a match where the title can change hands via pinfall, submission, DQ, or count-out. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque is 51 today.

-Manny Fernandez is 66 today.

-Shannon Moore is 42 today.

-Dolph Ziggler (Nicholas Nemeth) is 40 today.

-“Hangman” Adam Page (Stevie Woltz) is 29 today.

-The late Matt Borne (Matt Osborne) was born on July 27, 1957. He died of an overdose at age 55 on June 28, 2013.

-Rhonda Singh, who worked as Bertha Faye in WWE, died of a heart attack at age 40 on July 27, 2001.

-Tommy Rich (Thomas Richardson) turned 64 on Sunday.

-Roderick Strong (Christopher Lindsey) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Marty Scurll turned 23 on Sunday.

-Tessa Blanchard turned 25 on Sunday.

-The late “Pitbull No. 2” Anthony Durante was born on July 26, 1967. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on September 25, 2003.

-Kenzo Suzuki turned 46 on Saturday.

-Finn Balor (Fergal Devitt) turned 40 on Saturday.