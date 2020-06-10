NXT’s Karrion Kross on developing his character and his influences

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT wrestler Karrion Kross spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and was asked the lost art of character development and what creative input he’s had with his character. “I love how you mention characters are a lost art; I feel it’s a lost art as well,” Kross said. “I think there is a lot of flexibility that can be exercised in terms of creating something for our viewers. Things don’t always have to be A,B,C in terms of how basic something is. If you want to create something really cool and really special, I don’t believe it’s going to be simple.

“It’s complex. Complexity takes time. Complexity takes patience. Complexity takes energy. What people are seeing on television in terms of the Karrion Kross presentation has been something I’ve been working at for years. I have been afforded the opportunity of expanding on something that I have been refining for many years. I think that is why it comes off as well as it does, aside from all the people that put the time, energy and patience into helping me create what you see in the ring with Scarlett as well.

Kross was also asked what outlets he’s pulled from while crafting his character. “I had a lot of recreational interest in Greek mythology growing up,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of recreational interests in sociology and psychology, reading case studies and papers. I think understanding the nature of people helps you self-reflect and helps you become self-aware. From that standpoint, you have a better understanding about the world around you. I think this is the business of getting to know people and attempting to elicit an emotional response from people. I think that is what we do. We are trying to make people feel things.” Read the full interview at TVInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s interesting that Kross once stated in a Wrestling Epicenter interview while working for Impact Wrestling that he didn’t think WWE or its fan base “would have had any idea how to receive this character if I had went there first with it.” He did add during that interview that there may come a day for him on the WWE stage, but he felt that Impact was the perfect place for him to introduce the character. As ugly as his relationship with Impact management was by the end, it’s definitely possible that he was right, as there’s no telling whether NXT officials would have signed off on it had he not shown that a variation of it worked in Impact. Other interview topics include working with real life girlfriend Scarlett, working with Tommaso Ciampa, his initial reaction to finding out he was NXT bound, debuting in NXT without fans present, and more. It’s a good and recommended read.



