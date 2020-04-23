AEW Dynamite preview: TNT Title semifinal tournament matches and more

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Darby Allin in a TNT Title tournament semifinal match.

-Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes in a TNT Title tournament semifinal match.

-Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian in a no disqualification, no count-out match.

-Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley promo.

Powell’s POV: The show was taped in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs Wednesdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.

Wed, April 29th features one the biggest Double Main Events in #AEWDynamite History#TNTChampionship Tournament Semi-Finals: Cody vs Darby Allin & Dustin Rhodes vs Lance Archer

Plus it’s No Disqualification – No Count Out when Best Friends take on Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc pic.twitter.com/J7IYuxNUu9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 23, 2020

Thank you great AEW fans for watching #AEWDynamite tonight! I enjoyed producing this week’s show, I thought it was a great show. I think next week’s show has a chance to be very special, I think it will be the best episode of wrestling tv anyone’s done in months to say the least. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 23, 2020



