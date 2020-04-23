What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: TNT Title semifinal tournament matches and more

April 23, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Darby Allin in a TNT Title tournament semifinal match.

-Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes in a TNT Title tournament semifinal match.

-Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian in a no disqualification, no count-out match.

-Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley promo.

Powell's POV: The show was taped in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory.


