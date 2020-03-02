WWE addresses Matt Hardy’s contract expiring

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE ran a story about Matt Hardy’s contract with the company expiring. The WWE website feature labeled Hardy a “trailblazer” and listed some of his title belt history while also mentioning his “uncanny connection” with the fans. Read the full story at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s a nice touch for WWE to acknowledge Hardy’s deal expiring. Hardy stated in a video that he knows he’ll return to the company someday as a WWE Hall of Famer, and he hasn’t made any official announcements as to where he will wrestle going forward.



