ROH Free Enterprise lineup: The full card for today’s HonorClub show featuring PCO and Marty Scurll vs. Rush and Nick Aldis in the main event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Ring of Honor Free Enterprise event that will be held today in Baltimore, Maryland at UMBC Arena.

-PCO and Marty Scurll vs. Rush and Nick Aldis.

-Brody King vs. Rey Horus.

-Bandido and Flamita vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe.

-Slex vs. Flip Gordon.

-ROH Tag Champions Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff in a Proving Ground match.

-Session Moth Martina vs. Sumie Sakai.

-Alex Zayne vs. Andrew Everett.

-A battle royal.

Powell’s POV: ROH is positioning this event as a showcase of the beginning of its new era. Tickets were free for fans in Baltimore who claimed the tickets in advance. Unfortunately, the event is streaming on HonorClub rather than being shown for free, which limits how many people will actually see the beginning of the new era. Join me for live coverage as the event streams today at 2CT/3ET.



