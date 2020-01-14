MLW signed by ICM Partners, will lead the search for new television and streaming deals

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ICP Partners has signed Major League Wrestling with the goal of negotiating television rights and streaming deals once the MLW television deal expires in the spring. Read the full story at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The description of ICP Partners on the company website lists: “ICM Partners is one of world’s leading talent agencies, dedicated to the representation of artists, content creators, broadcasters, authors, journalists and artisans.” The list of ICM’s talent includes Alice In Chains, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Chaka Khan, Arsenio Hall, Barry Gibb, David Spade, Cyndi Lauper, Bob Seger, Boyz II Men, Brandi, Jay Leno, Carrot Top, some guy named John Cena, and a bunch of newer acts that an old guy like me has never heard of. Ultimately, this partnership will come down to the type of television and/or streaming deal that ICP lands for MLW.



