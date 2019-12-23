MLW Zero Hour lineup: No Holds Barred match added

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW Zero Hour event that will be held on January 11 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner in a no ropes barbed wire match.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Aerostar for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Ross Von Erich.

-MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch in a No Holds Barred match.

-AAA’s Drago, Puma King and Taurus are also advertised as wrestling.

Powell’s POV: MLW announced the No Holds Barred match and the MLW National Openweight Title match since our last update. They are also advertising Jacob Fatu and Contra Unit, Salina de la Renta, Erick Stevens, Hijo de LA Park, Low Ki, Richard Holliday, Douglas James, Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, Kotto Brazil, Brian Pillman Jr., Savio Vega, and Konnan. Tickets start at $15 and are available via MLWDallas.com. We are looking for reports from all MLW events. If you are going to this show or another show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.



