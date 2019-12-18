NXT TV preview: Two title matches headline tonight’s commercial-free USA Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT television show that will be held tonight in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship.

-Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Powell's POV: The preview also questions what's next for new NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza and whether NXT UK will continue to impress ahead of the Worlds Collide event. Tonight's NXT is listed as commercial-free.



