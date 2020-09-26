09/25 Anish V’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Clark Connors vs. Jordan Clearwater, Logan Riegel vs The DKC, Adrian Quest vs. Blake Christian, and Danny Limelight vs Barrett Brown in Lion’s Break Crown tournament matches

Categories

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

Dot Net staffer Anish V reviews NJPW Strong: Clark Connors vs. Jordan Clearwater, Logan Riegel vs The DKC, Adrian Quest vs. Blake Christian, and Danny Limelight vs Barrett Brown in Lion’s Break Crown tournament matches, and more (8:36)…

Click here to stream or download the September 25 NJPW Strong audio review.

