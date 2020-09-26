09/25 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: The final push for Clash of Champions with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles in a non-title match, Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans, Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Gran Metalik

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: The final push for Clash of Champions with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles in a non-title match, Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans, Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Gran Metalik, and more (22:46)…

Click here for the September 25 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

