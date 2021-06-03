06/03 Dot Net Weekly audio show: WWE cuts Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, and four others, signs of a WWE sale, new WWE executives, Mark Henry joins AEW, Will Urbina fired by AEW, NWA pay-per-view, NXT TV thoughts

Categories

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE cuts Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, and four others, signs of a WWE sale, new WWE executives, Mark Henry joins AEW, Will Urbina fired by AEW, NWA pay-per-view, NXT TV thoughts, and more (71:31)…

Click here for the June 3 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

