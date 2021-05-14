Categories

05/14 Powell's Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Moose, Sami Callihan, and Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel, Chris Sabin, and Matt Cardona, Rosemary vs. Havok for a shot at the Knockouts Title, five-way for a shot at the X Division Championship Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 20:37 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Moose, Sami Callihan, and Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel, Chris Sabin, and Matt Cardona, Rosemary vs. Havok for a shot at the Knockouts Title, five-way for a shot at the X Division Championship, and more (20:37)…

Click here for the May 14 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/