WWE Smackdown preview: Title match, final ladder match qualifier set for the SummerSlam go-home show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. AAA Tag Team Champions “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a title vs. title match

-Lash Legend vs. Giulia in a qualifier for the ladder match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam

Powell’s POV: Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, and Charlotte Flair have already qualified for the five-way ladder match at SummerSlam. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the Resch Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).