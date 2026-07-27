TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match headlines Thursday’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy for the TNA World Championship
-Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch for the TNA International Championship
-Rosemary and Allie vs. Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles
-Thea Hail vs. Indi Hartwell in a quarterfinal tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title
-Jada Stone vs. Jody Threat in a quarterfinal tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title
-Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa vs. Cedric Alexander and Eddie Edwards
-Matt Hardy vs. Ryan Nemeth
Powell’s POV: Impact will air live on Thursday from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Liacouras Center. This show will run head-to-head with the second hour of AEW Collision. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
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