TNA Impact results (7/23): Moore’s review of Nic Nemeth vs. KC Navarro for the TNA World Championship, The Righteous Deletion at the Hardy Compound, Knockouts TV Title tournament matches

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,149)

Taped July 1-2, 2026, in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center

Simulcast July 23, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

[Hour One] Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer. Gia Miller was the backstage interviewer…

The show started with Elijah already in the ring. He started playing Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes on his guitar. After Elijah stopped playing, Moose made his entrance…

1. Moose and Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian and AJ Francis (w/Expressions). Elijah started the match with Undertaker’s Old School on Kazarian. Moose and AJ no-sold each other’s shoulder tackles until Moose got more speed to take down Francis. Elijah tagged in, but was tripped by Expressions, which allowed AJ to corner Elijah and hit him with the signature Flop Dollar Tennessee Whiskey. Kazarian got a two count.

Elijah blocked Kaz’s chicken wing and caught him out of the air with a knee strike. Moose tagged in and gave Kazarian running strikes, a Uranage, Senton, and kip up. Francis was dumped to ringside by Moose. Moose hit Francis with a Plancha. Kazarian caught Moose with a backstabber and basement lariat. Kazarian called Moose a “son of a bitch” and hit him with a springboard leg drop for a nearfall.

Moose shoved AJ into Kazarian and tagged in Elijah. Elijah went for an Old School, but Expressions shook the ropes to cause Elijah to lose his balance. This allowed Francis to hit Elijah with the Cash Out (Death Valley Suplex) for the victory.

AJ Francis and Kazarian defeated Elijah and Moose via pinfall in 3:46.

Expressions tried to hit Elijah with a guitar after the match, but Moose entered the ring and gave Expressions a headbutt. Elijah gave Expressions a (very safe) Tombstone Piledriver…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: While I’ve gotten numb to cheap television finishes, I actually liked this one. I like there to be some consequences to showboating, so I’m all for Elijah taking the L for trying to showboat. I’m not a big fan of Elijah and AJ continuing to feud, as they didn’t put any creativity into the intellectual property feud other than just creating a concept. Hopefully they can right the ship because I know both men are more creative than what we saw. Once they move away from Moose vs. Kaz, I’m more looking forward to Moose vs. Francis given both men’s similar but opposite NFL Backgrounds. Offensive Lineman vs. Defensive Lineman.

Back from break, Order 4 were backstage. Mustafa Ali said it’s a beautiful day because he’s bringing the power back to the people. He said he’s holding a democratic vote with the roster where they get to vote for the number one contender to Ali’s title. Ali said that anyone can vote once and they can’t vote for themself…

The Knockouts TV Title Tournament Bracket aired…

Entrances for the next TV Title Tournament match aired, complete with the inset promos that this tournament has been getting. Tom Hannifan noted that Elayna Black calls herself “The Only One” (get it? OnlyFans). Rehwoldt talked about how Wendy Choo went to “therapy” since the last time she was in TNA and is now more of an athlete. Hannifan said he’s an advocate for therapy…

John’s Thoughts: Wendy Choo in a Hunter Johnston-booked tournament gives me low-key Ring of Honor nostalgia vibes. I always thought Choo, who was known as Karen Q, was underrated as the anchor of that developing ROH women’s division.

2. Elayna Black vs. Wendy Choo in a first round match of the TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament. Choo hit Black with a Snapmare and slapped her on the head. Choo put Black in a Kesa Gatame for a minute or so. Choo got a two count off a side jackknife. Choo hit Black with a dropkick for a nearfall. Black rolled to ringside for a timeout. Hannifan reminded viewers that all tournament matches have a ten-minute time limit.

Black baited Choo and then dragged her around ringside. Black took down Choo with a clothesline. Black got a two count after a slingshot stomp. Choo reversed an elbow drop into a rollup for a two count. Black slammed Choo back to the mat for a two count. Black went back to the methodical offense. Black hit Choo with a knee in the corner. Choo escaped a butterfly stretch and rallied with hands.

Choo hit Black with a Hammerlock Lariat. Choo hit Black with a cartwheel elbow, Helluva Kick, and Choo Choo Neckbreaker for a nearfall. Choo and Black traded kicks. Choo hit Black with a draping DDT for a nearfall. Black gave Choo a series of strikes and a Spinebuster for a nearfall.

Black hit Choo with the Black Out, but Choo rolled to ringside to avoid the pin. Choo gave Black an uppercut in the corner and hit her with a Superplex. The bell rang due to the ten-minute time limit draw.

Wendy Choo vs. Elayna Black ended in a ten-minute time limit draw to eliminate both women from the TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament.

The crowd chanted “let them fight” (As a sports fan, I’d say no! Don’t mess up your rules). Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside ran out and tossed Elayna Black into the steel steps. Choo went to check on Black, but was shoved into the steps by Brookside. Hannifan noted that Brookside was exerting her dominance on the Knockouts Division…

An updated graphic aired for the TV Title Tournament. Hannifan noted that with the double elimination, M by Elegance gets a quarterfinal round bye. Back to ringside, Wendy Choo and Elayna Black shook hands out of respect…

John’s Thoughts: Ah, a part of me would have liked to see Wendy Choo vs. M by Elegance to test out M as a promising prospect. That aside, this was a really solid match. It was probably the best match so far in the tournament, and arguably Elayna Black’s best in-ring performance since joining TNA. I would give Wendy Choo a lot of credit for that as she’s very talented in the ring and serving a good role as a protected veteran in Evolve. Seeing Choo shed away the sports entertainment gimmicks has me also wanting to see her make the main NXT show, as she can do really well to help out a lot of the young NIL talent being pushed there (As a guilty pleasure, though, I did dig Choo with the supernatural gimmick Mei Ying back in the NXT Black and Gold days).

The show cut to backstage, where various TNA wrestlers were casting their votes in Mustafa Ali’s ballot box. Ali was complimenting and chatting with every wrestler that cast a vote. Ali berated John Skyler when he went to try to tally votes, saying he would screw up the voting integrity. After everyone left, Mila Moore walked back to play good cop by praising John Skyler for his good work…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

An ad aired for the TNA Lockdown PPV. Hannifan reminded viewers that this will be the first Lockdown PPV in TNA in 10 years…

The System made their entrance. After Alisha Edwards said her catchphrase and talked about how Ricky Sosa was a “new toy” who ended up getting hit by reality in Bear Bronson. Bronson said he didn’t just beat Ricky Sosa; he decimated him. He said Sosa was a meme, a song, and a joke. Bear said he’s a killer. Brian Myers said the roster may change, but the dominance of The System will stay the same because they are the Gatekeepers of TNA.

Cedric bragged about taking down Leon Slater and Fabian Aichner as a gatekeeper to retain the X Division Title. Eddie Edwards hyped up his wife being in the TV Title Tournament and how she can bring more gold to The System. Eddie said this might be the last time we see Jada Stone in a TNA ring because she’ll end up beaten and embarrassed like Ricky Sosa.

Ricky Sosa made his entrance. Sosa said it’s right that he lost against Bear. He said he’s new, and sometimes you win and lose in TNA, but you cannot keep the Young Savage down. Sosa said the only reason he lost was because of Brian Myers getting involved. Eddie said all Bear did was have a family by his side for support while Ricky Sosa is all alone. On cue, Leon Slater made his entrance.

Slater said The System can’t keep their noses out of people’s business. He said that unlike what Eddie said, he has Sosa’s back. Slater said he and Sosa are in ring attire, and two of The System seem to be in wrestling attire. Slater said they should have a match right now. Eddie said he’ll talk to Daria for a match next week. Slater said no matter where or what planet, the match will only end in one way, The System going out with a “bang bang”…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Not the biggest fan of The System dubbing themselves “gatekeepers”. A bit of unproductive lampshading. Even sports fans know that gatekeepers are destined to be passed by. It’s like dubbing yourself a stepping stone. Maybe it’s just me. Anyways, a decent enough segment to forward the feud between The System and TNA’s two young guns. I actually like Slater and Sosa as a pair as it allows Slater to give the incoming sensation a boost.

Tom Hannifan plugged TNA Lockdown again and reminded viewers that every match on that show will happen in a steel cage…

The show cut back to The Order 4. Daria Rae announced the winner of Ali’s election. Jason Hotch won the shot at Ali’s title. Tasha Steelz and John Skyler praised Hotch for winning, while Ali didn’t look happy at first. Ali then disrespectfully started to crack up and laugh in Hotch’s face. Ali said the roster is ribbing him and this might be a prank by Nic Nemeth. Ali patted Hotch on the shoulder and ordered him to talk to Daria Rae about a redo on the vote…

Back to the ring, Hannifan noted that the next match will air exclusively on the TNA+ and AMC+ apps…

3. Mr. Elegance (w/M, Heather, The Personal Concierge) vs. BDE (w/Rich Swann). The match aired exclusively on TNA+ and AMC. Elegance swatted BDE out of the air and gave him ground and pound. BDE escaped a delayed suplex and gave Elegance a Stinger Splash and Cody Cutter for a nearfall. Elegance gave BDE a slingshot Codebreaker for a nearfall. BDE gave Elegance a rolling Codebreaker and Splash. M put Elegance’s leg on the bottom rope for the break.

BDE dragged The Concierge to the apron. The distraction allowed Elegance to hit BDE with his Swinging STO finisher for the victory.

Mr. Elegance defeated BDE via pinfall in 3:18.

Hannifan noted that Mr. Elegance is undefeated in singles competition…[c]

It was time for the TNA Sponsored Injury Report, sponsored by the network that sponsors the whole show, AMC. Elayna Black is “in evaluation” after getting attacked by Xia Brookside after her tournament match. Matt Rehwoldt cut in and said that TNA World Champion will never miss TV time because he’s in “incredible condition”. Tom Hannifan cut back in, saying that Moose is “in evaluation” for a possible hip injury. Rehwoldt cut back in and said that Nic Nemeth is in “Perfect Condition”. You could hear Tom Hannifan rolling his eyes as he ended the TNA Sponsored Injury Report…

The show went into cinematic mode to show “The Righteous Deletion”. The Broken Hardys and The Righteous were shown heading to the battlefield at the Hardy Compound. Matt and Jeff walked over while Vincent and Dutch teleported there via a portal in a random shed in Matt’s yard. Dutch was oddly doing his weird tongue thing at random times. The match started once all four men traded hands over Jeff Hardy’s symbol on the grass…

4. Cinematic Match “The Righteous Deletion”: “The Hardys” Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch. The match took place on what I assume is Jeff’s dirt bike field. Jeff and Matt dominated early on, hitting Dutch with Poetry in Motion. Vincent got the upper hand by hitting the Hardys with the handle of a shovel. The Righteous tried to hit the Hardys with Skarsgard The Boat, but Matt and Jeff teleported away.

John’s Thoughts: Ughhhhh, I’m a huge proponent of cinematics in pro wrestling, I really am, but I can’t defend the overuse of “teleportation” in wrestling ever since The Hardys introduced the concept of cinematic matches. Lucha Underground did cutscenes before, but never cinematic matches. What made those fun was that they were realistic and choreographed action scenes like in action movies, where you don’t have to turn your brain off. “Teleportation” feels cheap, childish, and lame.

Matt said that Teleportation is a kindness. Vincent snapped his fingers and teleported to Matt and Jeff. Apparently he has instant transmission like he’s Goku or something. They teleported to the Hardy barnyard where the formal ring was. The Hardys got the initial advantage with Matt getting a two count on Vincent. The Righteous took control after Dutch hit Matt with a side slam.

Jeff kicked Vincent, which allowed Matt to hit Vincent with a Twist of Fate. Matt hit Dutch with two Twist of Fates. Dutch kicked out. Dutch blocked a Twist of Fate and hit Matt with a Sidewalk Slam. Matt blinded Dutch by hitting him in the face with a shoe. The brawl continued heading into break.

[Hour Two] [c] Back from break, Jeff and Vincent traded hands outside. A random montage aired of The Righteous walking through the Hardy Compound earlier, looking at their keepsakes. Back to the match, they cut to Jeff shoving Dutch into the Hardy pool. They then cut to a random alternate universe scene of the Hardys and Righteous having fun, chatting and drinking beers in front of a campfire. In a nice touch, Jeff Hardy was drinking bottled water instead of beer.

They were all laughing over highlights from their feud. Vincent randomly disappeared. Matt’s son Wolfgang showed up to drag Dutch aside. Wolfgang said he’s a doctor. Wolfgang told Dutch that his tag partner Vincent is obsolete and dead. Dutch said that’s harsh and he might need a cigarette.

John’s Thoughts: Is it just me, or does Dutch remind you of a taller version of Paul Walter Hauser (a.k.a. Stingray from Cobra Kai)? Dutch being in a goofy cinematic caused my mind to make that connection.

Wolfgang opened the coffin, and Vincent was in it. “Amazing Grace” started playing. Vincent woke up and randomly shoved Lily of the Valley into Dutch’s joke. Matt and Jeff showed up, with Matt saying that this dream is very orgasmic (isn’t that Isiah Kassidy’s line?). Back in the ring, Matt’s children put the boots to Dutch. Reby Hardy gave Dutch a Twist of Fate.

Matt’s daughter confetti Force Pushed Dutch into another cutscene. Jeff approached Dutch as Willow the Wisp, wearing an Umaga t-shirt (rest in peace). Willow beat up Dutch with an umbrella and fluorescent light tubes. Dutch then woke from his dream in Matt’s pool. The cutscene cut back to Vincent and Jeff trading hands in the field. Vincent tried to shoot a Roman Candle at Jeff, but Matt stopped him with punches.

Dutch ran in for the save. Dutch handed Vincent a random pouch. The Righteous and Hardys then had a shooting battle with their Roman Candles. The Hardys sold “losing”. Random Phantom Pain-sounding music started playing (this whole match had a weird soundtrack). Vincent took out the Lily of the Valley from the pouch. Vincent tried to shove the poison in Jeff’s mouth, but Matt ran over and ate the poison flower himself.

Matt started foaming from the mouth until he fell to the ground. The Righteous dragged The Hardys to the Lake of Reincarnation and tossed them in it. The Hardys stood up wearing goat masks. They didn’t like those. Jeff said “hell naw” and that he needed to bring back another GOAT. Jeff ran back into the lake and emerged as Heel Jeff Hardy from back in 2011.

The Hardys beat up The Righteous and put Dutch and Vincent through tables. Jeff got in a bulldozer and did a Swanton Bomb off the scooper to send Dutch and Vincent through the table. Jeff pinned Vincent for the win.

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy defeated Vincent and Dutch via pinfall in 16:16.

Matt declared The Righteous deleted. The Hardys tossed The Righteous into the Lake of Reincarnation. After walking back to shore, Matt told Jeff that he’s looking forward to teaming up with Antichrist Jeff Hardy (Heel Jeff from 2011). Matt said the Hardys are forever, with Jeff saying “and then some”…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Mixed thoughts, leaning negative in terms of narrative execution. From a technical production, the production was as good and as fun as ever. I’m usually a defender of the Hardys cinematics, but this was one of the worst ones in terms of storytelling. This was the same problem Matt had when he returned to TNA after AEW as Broken Matt, thinking the crowd would have context as to why his character is important. They don’t have context (and that return was a dud). You have to start from square one! This was the Broken Hardy version of that, where there were a lot of callbacks that I’m pretty sure the AMC audience won’t understand, which should fly over their heads. Lack of context aside, this cinematic also struggled because they tried to stuff in too many callbacks and new content to the point where it came off as a bit too self-aggrandizing on behalf of the Hardys. This could have been good if they trimmed off all the callbacks and just presented new bits and jokes. The only thing that kinda really felt hype was the return of Anti-Christ Heel Jeff Hardy, as a babyface. I also liked the nice attention to detail of showing Jeff drinking water while everyone else was drinking beer. Maybe I’m outta pocket for the negative review, but I would really like to see how this match is reviewed by someone who only knows the Team Extreme Matt and Jeff (which is a majority of wrestling fans).

Jason Hotch was waiting in front of Daria Rae’s office to try to get the vote reset. Leon Slater approached Hotch, saying he doesn’t have to do this. Slater gave Hotch a pep talk, saying he sees that Hotch has it in him. Slater said he and many others voted for Hotch to get his shot. Hotch was about to knock on the office door, but walked away after he got a phone call he was expecting…

Entrances for the next tournament match aired. Hannifan noted that this was Alisha Edwards’s first singles match since October 2025…

5. Alisha Edwards (w/Eddie Edwards) vs. “The Spark” Jada Stone in a first round match of the TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament. Jada quickly kiped up after a shove. Jada did some Matrix dodges and rallied with strikes in the corner. Jada got a two count after a standing Moonsault. Jada knocked Alisha off the apron, but Eddie caught her. Jada hit Eddie with a crossbody.

This allowed Alisha to get the advantage with methodical offense in the ring. Jada rallied back with clotheslines. Jada hit Alisha with a Split Legged Moonsault for a nearfall. Alisha hit Jada with the De-Lish Flatliner for a nearfall. Jada caught Alisha with a kick. Jada went for a handstand, but Eddie tripped her. Alisha tried to take advantage of the interference, but Jada used a Jackknife pin to pick up the win.

Jada Stone defeated Alisha Edwards via pinfall in 5:05 to advance to the next round of the TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament.

Alisha attacked Jada after the match. Jada made a comeback with Eddie dragging Alisha to the back to retreat. Hannifan ran through the updated brackets…

Separate shots of KC Navarro and Nic Nemeth were shown heading to break…[c]

Jason Hotch ran into the rest of Order 4 backstage. Mustafa Ali told the rest of Order 4 to go on without him. Ali yelled at Hotch and asked him if he got the vote reset? Hotch said he talked to Leon Slater and also got a call from his wife. He said talking to his wife reminded him that he’s fighting for his wife, daughter, and family. He said he thought Ali could relate to that? Hotch walked away after telling Ali, with all due respect, see ya next week. Ali started to seethe…

A Tale of the Tape aired for the TNA Title Match…

Entrances for the main event took place. McKenzie Mitchell handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions…[c]

6. “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth vs. KC Navarro for the TNA World Championship. Nic slapped KC in the face and told him he doesn’t belong here. KC hit Nic with a superkick and got several nearfalls on Nic. Nic ended KC’s rally with an elbow, leading to some methodical offense by Nic. Nic also worked on KC’s injured knee, which was injured at Bound for Glory last year.

KC rallied back with strikes, a clothesline, and a standing splash for a nearfall. KC hit Nic with a Suicide Dive and Frog Splash for a nearfall. Nic slowed down KC with a draping neckbreaker.[c]

During the break, Nic worked on KC’s injured knee to prevent a comeback. Back from break, Nic maintained his advantage. KC got a moment of respite after crotching Nic in the corner. KC came back with a dropkick and Satellite DDT for a nearfall. KC missed is finisher and rolled up Nic for a two count. Nic rolled up KC for a two count. KC hit Nic with a Power Bomb for a nearfall.

Both men traded rapid rollups. KC hit Nic with a Fame Asser for a good nearfall. KC was calling his shot, but he ran right into Nic’s superkick foot. Nic got a two count on KC. A “TNA” chant ensued. Nic berated KC and said, “Why won’t you die?” KC said “screw you” and shoved Nic into the rope to drape him. KC hit Nic with a Feint Wrecking Ball Kick and Code Red for a good nearfall. KC went for his finisher, but Nic shoved him away. Nic quickly followed up with a Danger Zone on KC for the victory.

Nic Nemeth defeated KC Navarro via pinfall in 14:00 to retain the TNA World Championship.

TNA President Carlos Silva presented Nic Nemeth with the TNA World Championship. The executive producer credits aired to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: An awesome match that told the right story in the end. There was no reason to think KC Navarro was going to win the title from a narrative standpoint, so the goal here was to make him look plucky and heroic in defeat. I think they did a good job elevating KC Navarro with the loss. One thing I also liked about this title match was the Shawn Michaels-esque melodrama in the match where Nic made sure to yell and berate KC during the match, adding some visual drama.

TNA is also blessed to have Nic Nemeth as their world champion as he’s one of the best in-ring storytellers in the world and can elevate his opponents, heel or babyface, to another level of credibility. While a lot of people may be down on TNA coming out of the TNA Dark Side guilt documentary, I came out a little bit hopeful from this episode. In a microcosm, I got some hope from the last two segments with KC and Jason Hotch seemingly getting elevated.

As long as they continue with KC, Hotch, the Knockouts, and other young talent, I can see TNA running things back on AMC for the better. If Hunter Johnston can “save” TNA, he should come out as a saint given how cursed this company has been since its inception, though I did like the creative runs of Billy Corgan, Dave Lagana, Don Callis, and Scott D’Amore. They had really good runs. The only problem was they always went back to being cursed. The key is with the follow-up, and first things first, I wanna see what they have planned to elevate KC Navarro after this. Also, I hope they do try to finally make a star out of Jason Hotch, running back last year’s Slammiversary storyline where they teased it.