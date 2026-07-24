NXT TV rating: Did Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku for the NXT Championship boost the numbers?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 690,000 viewers on The CW, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s average of 531,000.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.05 rating. Last week’s NXT show ran against the MLB All-Star Game. For a better comparison, the previous NXT episode had 691,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. One year earlier, the July 22, 2025, NXT on The CW averaged 747,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating for an Undertaker appearance.