AEW Redemption, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, Torrie Wilson, Zack Sabre Jr., Angelo Dawkins, MJ Jenkins

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Redemption will be held on Sunday in Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre. The show includes Kenny Omega vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review as the show streams on pay-per-view at the earlier start time of 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena. The show includes Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax in a qualifier for the ladder match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy and Will Pruett have the night off, so my review will be available afterward, along with our weekly audio reviews of Collision for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown, AEW Redemption, and all weekend events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Torrie Wilson is 51.

-Zack Sabre Jr. (Lucas Eatwell) is 37.

-Angelo Dawkins (Gary Gordon) of The Street Profits is 36.

-MJ Jenkins is 35.