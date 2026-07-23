TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match, The Righteous Deletion for the TNA Tag Team Titles at the Hardy Compound

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth vs. KC Navarro for the TNA World Championship

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs,. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch for the TNA Tag Team Titles in The Righteous Deletion at the Hardy Compound

-Elayna Black vs. Wendy Choo in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title

-Jada Stone vs. Alisha Edwards in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title

-Moose and Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian and AJ Francis

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on July 1-2 in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).