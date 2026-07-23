Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact coverage, ROH on HonorClub, grades for Raw, Smackdown, and last week’s Impact, Al Perez, Sonny Siaki, Drago, Peter Rosenberg, Nathan Frazer, Perro Aguayo Jr.

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today at 3CT/4ET to promote Sunday’s AEW Redemption pay-per-view. I will run live notes during the call, and we hope to have the audio available as a free podcast later today.

-TNA Thursday Night Impact features Nic Nemeth vs. KC Navarro for the TNA World Championship, plus The Rightious Deletion from the Hardy Compound. The majority of the show was taped July 1-2 in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with a B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 44 percent of the vote. C finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 43 percent of the vote. C finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Al Perez is 66.

-Sonny Siaki is 52.

-Drago (Victor Soto) is 51.

-Peter Rosenberg is 47.

-Nathan Frazer (Benjamin Timms) is 28.

-The late Perro Aguayo Jr. (a/k/a Perro Aguayo Ramirez) was born on July 23, 1979. He died while in the ring during a match in Mexico. His death was caused by cardiac arrest due to a stroke caused by three fractured vertebrae.