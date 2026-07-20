WWE Raw in Detroit, Powell’s Q&A Show, Mike Sanders, Adam Rose, Evil Uno, Killer Kross, Jinder Mahal, Randy Rose, Robert Gibson, Mike Modest, Jeremy Borash, Rey Bucanero, Tony Mamaluke, Ho Ho Lun, Shad Khan, Carlos Colon, Al Snow, Mandy Rose, Great Sasuke, Joey Mercury

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena. The show features the fallout from Saturday Night’s Main Event. Join me for my live review as Raw streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dot Net Members will be listening to my Q&A audio show today. Submit questions for the Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com this morning before 12CT/11ET. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Detroit, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Nashville, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Oakland. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Sanders is 57 today.

-Adam Rose (Raymond Leppan) is 47 today.

-Evil Uno (Nicolas Dansereau) is 39 today.

-The late June Byers (DeAlva Sibley) died on July 20, 1998, at age 76.

-The late Angel of Death (David Sheldon) was born on July 20, 1953. He died on November 25, 2007, at age 54.

-Original Midnight Express member Randy Rose turned 70 on Sunday.

-Robert Gibson (Ruben Gibson) of the Rock-n-Roll Express turned 68 on Sunday.

-Mike Modest (Michael Cariglio) turned 53 on Sunday.

-Jeremy Borash turned 52 on Sunday.

-Rey Bucanero (Arturo García Ortiz) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Tony Mamaluke (Charles Spencer) turned 48 on Sunday.

-Killer Kross (Kevin Kesar) turned 41 on Sunday. He worked as Karion Kross in WWE.

-Jinder Mahal (Yuvraj Singh Dhesi) turned 40 on Sunday.

-Ho Ho Lun (Wong Yuk Lun) turned 39 on Sunday.

-Carlos Colon Sr. turned 78 on Saturday.

-AEW owner Shahid “Shad” Khan turned 76 on Saturday.

-Al Snow (Al Sarven) turned 63 on Saturday.

-Great Sasuke (Masanori Murakawa) turned 57 on Saturday.

-Joey Mercury (Adam Birch) turned 47 on Saturday.

-Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) turned 36 on Saturday.