WWE SummerSlam lineup: A new match added to the two-night stadium event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on August 1-2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell match

-CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. three wrestlers TBD in a five-way ladder match to become the Interim WWE Women’s Champion

-Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

-Penta vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title

-Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

-LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in a six-man tag team match

Powell’s POV: Gunther and Aldis had a brief pull-apart brawl at the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff event on Sunday at the Javits Center in New York. Paul Levesque officially announced their match for SummerSlam. Wade Barrett stated on Smackdown that WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley could be out a few weeks or a few months with a torn meniscus, so they are going with a ladder match to crown an interim champion. Join me for my live review of both nights of SummerSlam at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews each night for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).