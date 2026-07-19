GCW “The Life Of A Boss” results (7/18): Vetter’s review of Otis Cogar vs. Nino Extremo for the GCW Ultraviolent Title, Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse for the GCW Tag Titles

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “The Life Of A Boss”

July 18, 2026, in Dallas, Texas, at Gilley’s Dallas

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

They always draw well here; the crowd is maybe 400. John Mosley and Emil Jay provided commentary.

* I want to point out that several of these wrestlers (Bear Bronson, Jordan Oliver, Alec Price, Leedz Lewis) competed in Maine for Limitless Wrestling on Friday and are now here in Dallas on Saturday. The crazy schedule of a top-tier indy wrestler.

* A highlight video opened the show. As we headed to the building, six guys were already at ringside for our opening scramble!

1. Vin Parker vs. Sal Mistretta vs. “Sugar” Caine Carter vs. Phil Shark vs. Bobby Flaco vs. Gavin Ash. My first time seeing Carter; he’s a Black man of average size. Ash is a scrawny teen who has impressed in past Texas shows. The arm-pumping dork Flaco hit a missile dropkick, and we’re underway. Carter hit a suplex on Flaco for a nearfall. Sal hit a backbreaker over his knee on Carter, then a spinebuster. Sal grabbed his football and dove through the ropes onto everyone at 1:30.

Phil Shark brawled with Mistretta. Phil hit a running Shooting Star Press from the apron to the floor! Impressive. (I’ve written many times now that Phil is too good for this dumb shark gimmick.) Parker — a regular in Reality of Wrestling and Rhodes Wrestling Association — beat up the scrawny Ash and was booed. Phil bit Parker. Parker ripped off Phil’s stupid mascot head, and the crowd reacted in horror, chanting, “You sick f—!” Funny. Parker cracked a hand-held mirror over Carter’s head! Parker hit a German Suplex on Gavin for a nearfall at 5:30.

Ash hit a Claymore Kick on Carter for a nearfall. Phil jumped in and bit Ash’s leg! Phil hit some suplexes on Gavin for a nearfall. Sal hit a hard forearm strike on Phil, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Sal hit a stunner on Parker. Gavin hit a springboard fadeaway stunner. Carter hit one! Flaco finally jumped back in and hit a stunner, and he pumped his arms like the dork he is. The ref hit a stunner on Flaco at 8:00, making the ref my new favorite babyface, and earning a “holy shit!” chant.

Carter hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor on several guys! Flaco hit a springboard double stomp onto everyone on the floor. Ash hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press onto everyone on the floor! We are getting some insane bumps here. In the ring, Ash hit a Shooting Star Press onto Parker for the pin. That was an absolute blast. Carter looked great in his GCW debut.

Gavin Ash defeated Vin Parker, Sal Mistretta, “Sugar” Caine Carter, Phil Shark, and Bobby Flaco at 9:25.

* Footage aired of the Slade-Vipress bloodbath last week. In a new video from “earlier today,” Vipress was shown walking into the building. A man in a red mask attacked her and ran off. Vipress screamed that her knee was in pain. Emil and Mosley were concerned she wouldn’t be able to compete tonight.

2. Atticus Cogar vs. Emerysn Jayne for the GCW World Title. British star Jayne has been in the U.S. a lot recently. Emil Jay introduced her as “Glitter-tits,” so of course we got a chant for that. She competes in a lot of deathmatches, so this one could get gross. A clean lockup, and of course, he’s taller and thicker. Emersyn hit a running huracanrana, then one out of the corner. She hit a crossbody block from the corner, and Cogar rolled to the floor to regroup. She dove through the ropes and crashed onto him at 2:00.

They looped the ring and brawled. Cogar got a door from under the ring. He whipped Jayne into rows of chairs at 4:00. In the ring, he hit a Lionsault. He grabbed his cooking skewers and pushed them into the bottom turnbuckle. He then slammed her face onto the skewers and got a nearfall at 6:00, earning a “you sick f—!” chant. Atticus stabbed her arms with the skewers, and more into her back. He whipped a chair at her unprotected head; that was gross and completely unnecessary. Mosley said that Emersyn “looked like a porcupine.”

Atticus put her in a Camel Clutch, and he ripped at her nose. Jayne hit a spinning Death Valley Driver at 8:00. She hit a German Suplex, then a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. She hit a running knee for a nearfall at 9:30. Atticus whipped a chair at her as she was climbing the ropes. Some static interrupted the feed! This felt like when Bray Wyatt caused some interruptions. This was intentional. They tried a move to the floor but missed a door bridge, and they both crashed on the wood floor! Emersyn immediately hit a Meteora to his head to break the door.

In the ring, she hit a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 12:00. Atticus set up for an Air Raid Crash, but she fought free. He hit a powerbomb that slammed her high on her neck! Dangerous! He hit an Air Raid Crash onto a chair in the corner for a believable nearfall. He hit a running kick on a chair where her head was resting, and he got another nearfall. Atticus again applied a Camel Clutch. He pulled out more skewers and jabbed them into the top of her head! He repeatedly jabbed her until she tapped out. He kept stabbing her after the bell. I have many issues with this match; I honestly wish I had just skipped it.

Atticus Cogar defeated Emersyn Jayne to retain the GCW World Title at 14:46.

3. Leedz Lewis vs. Chris Carter. I’ve seen Carter just a couple of times; he was on an early episode of WWE AAA Lucha Libre. He’s a white, short high-flyer. They tied up on the mat and traded some fast-paced reversals and a few rollups. Carter hit a huracanrana. Alec Price joined Mosley in the booth. Price put over Leedz for being so good for having so few matches. Leedz hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 3:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Leedz hit a dropkick. Carter hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall.

Leedz hit a bulldog and was fired up. He went for his corkscrew split-legged moonsault, but Carter got his knees up to block it. Carter hit a stunner for a nearfall at 5:30. Carter leapt off the ropes, but Leedz hit a stunner! Carter dove through the ropes onto Leedz! In the ring, Carter hit another stunner, and they were both down. They got up and traded kicks. Leedz hit a short-arm clothesline, then the Mike Bailey-style corner moonsault. In the ring, this time Leedz hit the corkscrew split-legged moonsault for the pin. That was a blast. Don’t send Leedz back to France!

Leedz Lewis defeated Chris Carter at 8:02.

4. “The Savage Gnomes” Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza vs. “Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire. Gabby offered gnome hats to Cowboy Way, and Manders put his on! They all started trading forearm strikes, and we’re underway! Gabby bodyslammed Bear onto Manders (that always gets a huge pop). They all fought to the floor. Manders hit some chops on Gabby, while Shire brawled with Bear. Gabby whipped Manders into rows of chairs. She bit his forearm! Shire beat up a fan’s stuffed gator toy, and the crowd reacted in horror.

Bear put on Shire’s cowboy hat, and Shire was livid! Shire and Gabby got into the ring at 5:00. She tried a flying shoulder block, but she bounced off him. She hit repeated clotheslines in the corner. Cowboy Way began working over Forza in their corner. They took turns chopping her chest! Ouch! Bear got a hot tag at 7:30, and he hit a series of punches on Shire, then a Black Hole Slam. He hit a Choke Bomb on Manders for a nearfall! Bear hit a DVD, then a flying butt drop to Manders’ chest for a nearfall!

Shire put Bronson across his shoulders, did an Airplane Spin, and spun him into a powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30, but Gabby made the save, and suddenly everyone was down. They all got up and traded forearm strikes, with Gabby now trading blows with Shire. Gabby hit a running boot. Manders and Gabby each blocked each other’s Bulldog Powerslam, and everyone was down again at 12:00. This has been hot. Bear shoved a door into the ring. Cowboy Way hit a team spear, sending Bronson through the door! However, Bear popped to his feet!

Cowboy Way grabbed the door shrapnel, and they took turns cracking Bear over the head with it! Manders hit a decapitating clothesline on Bear. Gabby got in there and hit forearm strikes on both opponents. Manders hit a decapitating clothesline, but she popped to her feet, and she hit a spear on Manders! She put Shire on her shoulders and hit a Samoan Drop! She hit another spear on Manders for a nearfall at 15:30. Shire held Gabby in place, and Manders hit a lariat, but she kicked out again! Manders hit one final clothesline for the pin. That was stellar tag action.

“Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire defeated “The Savage Gnomes” Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza at 16:26.

* Manders got on the mic and put over Bronson and Forza. “You’re a tough bitch,” he said, and the crowd roared for that. Manders handed Bronson his cowboy hat, and Manders put on a gnome hat.

5. Christian Napier vs. Vipress. Napier came out first. Vipress’s music played, but she didn’t come out. (Again, she was taken to a local medical center earlier in the day.) Napier insisted that referee Scarlett call for the bell and start counting out Vipress. Scarlett got to the 10-count, and Napier was declared the winner. (So I presume Vipress is legit injured, then?)

Christian Napier defeated Vipress at 00:32.

* Danny Orion came to the ring. (I wondered why he didn’t have a match on night 2 of the SCI!!! And why he lost on night one!) I consider him to be in the top tier of indy wrestlers.

6. Christian Napier vs. Danny Orion. Orion hit a flip dive to the floor, then a slingshot splash into the ring, then a Lionsault for a nearfall. Napier hit a back suplex, and he choked Orion in the ropes. Napier hit a springboard dropkick at 1:30. Napier hit a bodyslam and an elbow drop for a nearfall. Orion hit a snap German Suplex at 3:00. Napier hit a second-rope elbow drop. Orion went for a Lethal Injection, but it didn’t quite land. He hit a tornado DDT out of the corner at 5:00, then a vicious second-rope German Suplex!

Napier hit a Helluva Kick and an Angel’s Wings faceplant for a nearfall. Orion went for the Lethal Injection, but Napier turned it into a Lungblower for a nearfall at 7:30. Napier went for a Frankensteiner, but he fell to the mat. Orion hit his impressive Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 9:00. Napier shoved Orion into an exposed corner, then hit a Shellshock swinging faceplant for the tainted pin. A few awkward spots; Napier is nowhere near the worker that Orion is.

Christian Napier defeated Danny Orion at 9:41.

7. Joey Janela vs. Brick Savage. Again, Brick has the size and body shape of Bronson Reed, and he recently signed with MLW but hasn’t appeared in any of the taped matches yet. He is significantly bigger than Joey, and he easily shoved Janela to the mat. Brick missed a splash in the corner, but he hit a dropkick at 1:30! Savage hit a Gorilla Press, slamming Joey to the mat, and he kept Janela grounded. Joey hit some chops and tried a cravat, but he couldn’t budge Savage. Brick hit a bodyslam at 3:30, then dropped his weight on Joey’s lower back.

Brick applied a Cobra Clutch, but Joey escaped. Janela hopped on Brick’s back and applied a sleeper. He hit some chops. Brick hit a hard kick that dropped Joey, and they were both down at 5:30. Mosley noted it’s really warm in the building. Joey put Savage on his shoulders, but his legs buckled, and he collapsed at 7:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes until Brick dropped him. Brick missed a moonsault! Joey hit a superkick and a stunner, then a Kamigoye running knee for a nearfall at 9:00, and Joey was frustrated.

Brick slammed Joey back-first into the corner, then hit a running Facewash Kick. Joey hit a second-rope superplex at 10:30, and they were both down. Joey dove through the ropes, but Brick caught him and hit a spinebuster on the edge of the ring frame! Ouch! In the ring, Joey hit Brick with a chair. Joey hit a tornado DDT onto a folded chair for a nearfall at 12:30. Joey hit a top-rope double stomp onto a chair over Brick’s chest for a nearfall. Brick was bleeding from his forehead, and the camera zoomed in on it. Brick hit a twisting DVD onto an open chair! He applied a Cobra Clutch while having Joey in a Camel Clutch position, and Joey tapped out. I loved that. Joey’s losing streak continues!

Brick Savage defeated Joey Janela at 13:43.

8. “Bustah and The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse for the GCW Tag Team Titles. This has built up over the past 4-6 weeks, and I think the belts could change hands today. Oliver and Orso opened. KJ hit a kick to the stomach. Sam tagged in at 2:00, so Alec also tagged in. Sam hit a double clothesline, and he bodyslammed Oliver. KJ hit Oliver with a neckbreaker over his knee. Orso hit a crossbody block in the corner at 3:30, and he posed. The champs hit stereo leg drops on Orso, and they hit some team offense on KJ.

Price hit a stomp to the floor onto Sam’s back at 5:30. In the ring, Alec hit a neckbreaker over his knee on KJ for a nearfall. Oliver hit a basement dropkick to KJ’s face. KJ hit a jumping knee on Price, then a back suplex. Sam hit a stunner on Alec, and Orso hit a release suplex. KJ hit a flipping dive to the floor on Oliver. KJ hit a top-rope Spiral Tap on Price for a nearfall at 7:30. Sam continued to beat up Jordan on the floor. Sam hit a piledriver on Alec but was slow to make a cover, and Jordan made the save!

Price hit a crossbody block on Orso at 10:30, and he was fired up. He dove to the floor on Sam. Price hit a Doomsday Double Stomp for a nearfall on Orso. They set up for the team Styles Clash, but KJ hit a double low blow! Sam hit his spinning heel kick to Price’s jaw, then a rolling cannonball on Jordan at 12:00! Sam hit a Black Hole Slam on Price for a nearfall. The crowd is definitely sensing a title change. Price hit a springboard leg drop. Oliver dropped KJ face-first to the mat.

Price hit a frog splash on KJ for a nearfall at 14:00, but Sam pulled the ref from the ring and struck the ref! Price dove through the ropes, but Sam caught him and slammed him onto the apron. KJ put Jordan’s head in a chair and slammed him into the corner. KJ nailed the Character Assassination double stomp to the back of the head for a visual pin at 15:30, but we had no ref!

The lights went out! “What the hell?” asked Emil. Hook appeared in the ring! He confronted Orso. He threw a chair at Sam, then suplexed Orso! Hook locked in the Redrum! The champs threw Sam off the top turnbuckle and onto KJ! They covered Orso for the pin. That was fun, and again, I was prepared for a title change. Hook celebrated with Oliver and Price in the ring.

“Bustah and The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 17:13.

* Light tubes, chairs, and a bat covered in thumbtacks were placed at ringside for the next match.

9. Otis Cogar vs. Nino Extremo for the GCW Ultraviolent Title. Extremo is a scrawny Latino kid with plenty of scars already on his back. He apparently impressed in his past deathmatches that I’ve skipped. Otis had a big size and weight advantage. I am worn out on death matches, so I skipped ahead to the finishing minutes. Atticus and Napier came to the ring at 12:00 to help out.

Because this is GCW and there are no DQs, they jumped in the ring and helped beat up Nino. (Again, why wait until 12 minutes in?) Vipress limped her way to the ring. The refs tried to persuade her not to continue, but she got in the ring and brawled with the heels. She hit a stunner on Atticus. Otis powerbombed Nino Extremo and scored the pin. Needless to say, the ring was covered in glass debris.

Otis Cogar defeated Nino Extremo to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Title at 14:39.

* The heels went to tape Vipress to the top rope. Forza and Bronson hit the ring, but they were also beaten up. Atticus and Otis repeatedly broke light tubes over Vipress’s head as she was tied to the top rope. This was gross.

Final Thoughts: I loved nearly all of this show. I watched this Sunday morning, and I avoided all websites so I wouldn’t find out who won this tag title match, as I fully expected a title change. I was pulled into that match, and all four guys delivered. Compelling nearfalls. The cheating you expect from KJ and Sam. Hook’s appearance was fun and definitely unexpected. Savage Gnomes vs. Cowboy Way was a complete blast and takes second. I loved Janela-Brick, and that takes third.

While that was a clear top three for me, I really like Danny Orion, and I wish he had faced Chris Carter instead. That was a top-notch opening scramble with some good talent in there, too. An impressive debut for “Sugar” Caine Carter, the only new face on this show. GCW continues to find some interesting new faces as they travel the country — now at 40 different states! And GCW announced they plan to save Massachusetts as their 50th state by the end of 2027!

OKAY, onto the bad…

Has there ever been a less impressive world champion than Atticus Cogar? His competing in the second match, defending his title, speaks volumes about where he’s at in the pecking order. Whipping a chair at the back of her head — she couldn’t see it coming — is beyond unnecessary. Yes, I have many issues with the man-on-woman violence, but the powerbomb on her neck was dangerous. Throwing chairs is dangerous. I have noted before how I was uncomfortable watching Joey Janela or Charles Mason beat up a woman, but I added that they did a good job of protecting their opponent from an actual injury. Do I think Atticus did everything to protect Emersyn from an injury today? No, frankly, I do not. At least GCW doesn’t have to worry about him being signed away by WWE or AEW. Okay, enough venting. Obviously, I’m not a fan of him or his style of matches… but the rest of this show was so good, it makes up for it.