NXT TV preview: NXT Championship match, Reina Volcan’s debut set for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku in a street fight for the NXT Championship

-Reina Volcan vs. Skylar Raye

-Nattie vs. Jaida Parker

-Shawn Spears vs. Niko Vance

-Keanu Carver vs. Hank Walker

-“DarkState” Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, and Cutler James vs. Saquon Shugars, Noam Dar, and Romeo Moreno

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).