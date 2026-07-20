AEW Dynamite preview: Title matches set for the final episode before Redemption

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kevin Knight vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship

-Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Julia Hart and Sky Blue in a No DQ match for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Kenny Omega, Will Osperay, and Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage, Hechicero, and Jake Doyle

-Jay White vs. Clark Connors

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. AEW will tape Collision on Wednesday, and we are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).